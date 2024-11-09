Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kenvue updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $23.68. 16,635,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,248,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.