Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,217,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,417,628 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $649,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

