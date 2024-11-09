Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 61,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $213.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $145.28 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

