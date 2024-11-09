Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of FRA opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

