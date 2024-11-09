Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,622 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $121.89 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

