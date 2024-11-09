Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

