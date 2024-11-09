Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 67,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,065% from the average session volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

