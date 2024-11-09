Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Trading Up 10.9% – What’s Next?

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.79 and last traded at $73.92. 26,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 67,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Korro Bio Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Korro Bio

In other news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $799,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Korro Bio by 172.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korro Bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

