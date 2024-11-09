KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KT. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get KT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,562. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. KT has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of KT by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.