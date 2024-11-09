LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

LNZA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 548,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $336.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.58. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.