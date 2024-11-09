LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
LNZA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 548,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $336.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.58. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About LanzaTech Global
