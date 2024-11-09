Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of SWIM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.88. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Latham Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,067 shares of company stock worth $435,827. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Latham Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,930 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

