Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.00.

Get Linamar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Linamar

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE LNR traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$54.95 and a twelve month high of C$73.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.13.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.70 by C$0.36. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.