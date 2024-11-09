Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 12,207 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 694,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,854,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.45%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

