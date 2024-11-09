Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,699,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 27,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

