Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

