Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

