Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.
Lumentum Stock Up 13.9 %
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $71,025,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
