Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$35.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total transaction of C$759,826.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

LUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

