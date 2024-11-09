Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, reports. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

See Also

