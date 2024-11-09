Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,925,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

