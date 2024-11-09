LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.36 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,683,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.