Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 9.1 %

MSGE stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 731,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $517,306.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.