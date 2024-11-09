Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

MAIN stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

