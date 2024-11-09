Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CART has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. 3,924,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,710 shares of company stock worth $4,978,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $74,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Maplebear by 269.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

