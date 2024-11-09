Markel Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Markel Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $30,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $74,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,267,317 shares in the company, valued at $62,417,706.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $50,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,122,362.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $74,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,267,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,417,706.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,208 shares of company stock worth $1,305,149. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

