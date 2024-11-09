Markel Group Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $144.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average is $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $149.75.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,551,123.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $3,880,007.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,551,123.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,500 over the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

