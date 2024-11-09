Markel Group Inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 8.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.26.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

