Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.400 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.60. 776,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.