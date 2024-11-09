MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

