Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 878000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $889.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

