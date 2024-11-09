McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Michael D. Mangan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,444. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

