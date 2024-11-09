McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

TSE MCB opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.26. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.84.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of C$19.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that McCoy Global will post 0.3003901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Featured Stories

