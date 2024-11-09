McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $613.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.18. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 243.82% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.