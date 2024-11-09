Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Medallion Financial Trading Down 2.5 %
Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 51,941 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Financial
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.