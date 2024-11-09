Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 51,941 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

