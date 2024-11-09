Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRD traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.08. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of C$69.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments will post 2.3613596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

