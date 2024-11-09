MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.00 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.630-2.270 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $116.29. 796,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,968. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

