Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

