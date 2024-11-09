MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Adam Vanwagner Sells 6,165 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,133 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $888.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.71 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 2.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

