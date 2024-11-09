Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $13.63-$13.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.630-13.680 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $34.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.60. 1,185,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.07. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $305.73 and a twelve month high of $506.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

