Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $425.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

MSI traded up $34.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $305.73 and a 52 week high of $506.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

