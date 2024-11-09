Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.91 and last traded at $97.90, with a volume of 129501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.47.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

