MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €321.70 ($353.52) and last traded at €316.90 ($348.24). Approximately 121,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €311.90 ($342.75).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -236.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.