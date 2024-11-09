Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.73. 739,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 496,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.