Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.73. 739,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 496,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.