Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.73. 739,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 496,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
