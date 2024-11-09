N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 147,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 523,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

N-able Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $271,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,113.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at $18,712,468.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $271,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,113.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,351 shares of company stock worth $2,551,240. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in N-able by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth $848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

