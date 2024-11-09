National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 8th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.84.
In other National Australia Bank news, insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$38.73 ($25.65) per share, with a total value of A$77,464.00 ($51,300.66). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
