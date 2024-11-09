National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.18. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-6.000 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 592,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $63.54.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

