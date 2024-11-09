National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.49

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

National Grid has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Grid to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

