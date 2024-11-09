Needham & Company LLC Cuts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $71.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMCR. Barclays decreased their price target on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMCR

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. 199,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.72. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.