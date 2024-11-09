Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $233.89. 2,743,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,677. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $179.64 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

