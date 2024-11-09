Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RNAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,758. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,823,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,973,455.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 93,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,993. 57.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.